Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 125,985 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 4.0% of Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 58.09 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

“Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 125,985 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/orbis-investment-management-u-s-llc-buys-shares-of-125985-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.