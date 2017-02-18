Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet cut Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Laidlaw restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 8.81 on Friday. Opko Health has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company’s market cap is $4.91 billion.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,766,434.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 270,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,762. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

