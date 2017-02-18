OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for OneMain Holdings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for OneMain Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of OneMain Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of OneMain Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OneMain Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) opened at 28.13 on Friday. OneMain Holdings has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.70.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. OneMain Holdings had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth about $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings by 131.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,482,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

