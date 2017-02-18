Old National Bancorp (ONB) Receives $14.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company earned $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $348,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 344,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,439.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 71,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 585,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,608,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 329,910 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 892,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,592,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after buying an additional 779,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

