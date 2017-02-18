Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCLR shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Michael H. Fernicola sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $45,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,908 shares in the company, valued at $690,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,129 shares of company stock valued at $366,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCLR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oclaro by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oclaro by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Oclaro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 71,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 11.02 on Monday. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company earned $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Oclaro’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oclaro will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

