Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) opened at 3.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $545.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business earned $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.83 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

In related news, insider Erez Elisha sold 27,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $89,924.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,669 shares in the company, valued at $89,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 234,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $713,874.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,036,907 shares of company stock worth $12,936,401. 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

