Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/nucor-corporation-nue-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-71-per-share.html.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie cut Nucor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Nucor Corporation from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the third quarter worth about $174,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,715,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 153.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 822,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,038,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.94%.

About Nucor Corporation

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

