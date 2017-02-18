Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 15th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) opened at 48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.66.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

