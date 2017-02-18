Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 12,587 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 575,888.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,156,000 after buying an additional 8,638,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,656,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35,104.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 1,010,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,247,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,575,000 after buying an additional 629,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 106.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

