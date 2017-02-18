Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nexgen Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nexgen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) opened at 4.02 on Monday. Nexgen Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.

Nexgen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

