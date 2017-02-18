Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.42.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 44.05 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm’s market cap is $3.83 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $260,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

