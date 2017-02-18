Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Matteis now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

“Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NBIX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-59-per-share-nbix.html.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company set a $65.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.83 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $128,349,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,128,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,384,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 645,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 204,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,203,000 after buying an additional 224,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,427,320.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,036. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

