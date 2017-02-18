Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) – Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Mavrinac expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm earned $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) opened at 1.86 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $158.14 million. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

