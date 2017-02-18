National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Research Corp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for National Research Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, First Analysis lowered shares of National Research Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

“National Research Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NRCIA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/national-research-corp-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-22-per-share-nrcia.html.

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) opened at 17.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. National Research Corp has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. National Research Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

