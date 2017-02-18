National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of National General Holdings Corp worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 82,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,435,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 254,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) opened at 25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGHC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National General Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National General Holdings Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $44,598.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National General Holdings Corp

National General Holdings Corp. is a personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

