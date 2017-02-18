Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Stake Decreased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Company during the second quarter valued at $19,783,000. Finally, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 65.39 on Friday. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. The company earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Merck & Company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr lowered Merck & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,094.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

