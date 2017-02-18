Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Decreased by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Medtronic PLC accounts for 1.2% of Busey Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Medtronic PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Motco increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Vetr downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

