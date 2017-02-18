Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,145 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 13th total of 1,204,726 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.30% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) opened at 1.46 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The firm’s market cap is $28.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

