Marine Harvest ASA (NYSE:MHG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marine Harvest ASA’s previous special dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Marine Harvest ASA (NYSE:MHG) opened at 17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Marine Harvest ASA has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/marine-harvest-asa-mhg-declares-dividend-increase-0-34-per-share.html.

