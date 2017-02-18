Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/lions-gate-entertainment-co-class-a-voting-shares-lgf-a-receives-33-33-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.