Linear Technology Corporation (LLTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Linear Technology Corporation in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Linear Technology Corporation from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linear Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Linear Technology Corporation news, VP Donald P. Zerio sold 2,126 shares of Linear Technology Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C. Dobkin sold 38,828 shares of Linear Technology Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,461,306.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,369,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,462. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Linear Technology Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,379,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Linear Technology Corporation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,678,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,381,000 after buying an additional 600,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linear Technology Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,547,000 after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Linear Technology Corporation by 176.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,841,000 after buying an additional 1,904,280 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linear Technology Corporation by 3,224.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after buying an additional 1,612,329 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) opened at 64.92 on Monday. Linear Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corporation had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Linear Technology Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linear Technology Corporation will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Linear Technology Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Linear Technology Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

About Linear Technology Corporation

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

