Linde AG (LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.71 ($173.10).

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €168.00 ($178.72) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Commerzbank Ag set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 152.80 on Monday. Linde AG has a 12 month low of €117.30 and a 12 month high of €164.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €152.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €150.52. The company has a market capitalization of €28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

