Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm earned $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Vincent K. Petrella sold 27,280 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,047,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,860 shares of company stock worth $8,977,311. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Pax World Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $10,634,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 6.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

