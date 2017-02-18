Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

“Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (LECO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-77-per-share-leco.html.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the third quarter worth about $12,013,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent K. Petrella sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,692,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent K. Petrella sold 27,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,047,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,860 shares of company stock worth $8,977,311. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

