Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst J. Allman forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock’s market cap is $3.36 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 281.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 1,460,314 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,664,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after buying an additional 946,000 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 127.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 992,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

