Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.04.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.92 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/kroger-company-the-kr-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,892 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 133.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) opened at 34.01 on Monday. Kroger Company has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kroger Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company operates through retail operations segment. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. Its supermarkets operate under various formats, such as combination food and drug stores (combo stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores or price impact warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.