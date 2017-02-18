Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (KGI) Receives C$11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSE:KGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KGI) opened at 11.58 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc is a Canada-based exploration gold mining company. The Company’s properties located in the Kirkland Lake gold camp, including the Macassa Mine Complex, are located near the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario and consist of approximately five contiguous gold properties known as the Macassa, Lake Shore, Wright-Hargreaves, Teck-Hughes and Kirkland Minerals properties and their respective, formerly producing, underground gold mines.

