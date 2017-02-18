Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday.

“Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Receives C$13.91 Average Price Target from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-un-receives-c13-91-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), formerly Killam Properties Inc, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating and developing multi-family apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHCs). Its portfolio includes real estate assets located in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.