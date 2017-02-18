KeyCorp Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the firm will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 37.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,284,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,995,000 after buying an additional 241,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,917,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 374,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,798,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,295,000 after buying an additional 3,949,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,809,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,195,000 after buying an additional 716,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,735,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,484,000 after buying an additional 782,961 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

