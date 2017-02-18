Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Hoselton expects that the firm will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2017 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/keycorp-comments-on-lithia-motors-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-lad.html.

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) opened at 100.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.31%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $919,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $5,362,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,353,001 over the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 596,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,006,000 after buying an additional 427,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

