Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 13th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) opened at 21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.89. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider. The Company provides workforce solutions in over three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). It operates in seven segments: Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), APAC Commercial, APAC Professional and Technical (APAC PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

