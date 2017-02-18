Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,734,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 118.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.28 to $112.80 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. RBC Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

