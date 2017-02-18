John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

