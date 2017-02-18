John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous dividend of $0.09.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) opened at 85.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.34.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti lowered John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

