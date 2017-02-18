Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) – Leerink Swann cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Invuity in a report released on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Invuity’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

IVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invuity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/invuity-inc-ivty-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts.html.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) opened at 8.10 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $137.30 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Invuity has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.00. Invuity had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 119.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Integre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invuity by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/invuity-inc-ivty-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts.html.

In other Invuity news, insider James E. Flynn sold 184,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,149,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.