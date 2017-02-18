Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) opened at 452.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.27. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.55 and a one year high of GBX 455.00.

“Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (IPU) Declares GBX 3.45 Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/invesco-perpetual-uk-smlr-cos-inv-tr-plc-ipu-declares-gbx-3-45-dividend.html.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term total return for shareholders primarily by investment in a cross-section of small to medium sized United Kingdom quoted companies. The business of the Company consists of investing its funds according to the investment objective with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating a return for shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.