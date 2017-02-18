International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,389 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corporation accounts for about 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines Corporation worth $100,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,476,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,198,000 after buying an additional 1,216,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,846,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,449,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,751,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,184,465,000 after buying an additional 299,978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,766,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,395,000 after buying an additional 202,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,989,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,570,000 after buying an additional 361,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 180.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. The business earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

“International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/international-business-machines-corporation-ibm-stake-increased-by-nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v.html.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.41.

In related news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total value of $342,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,638.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,836. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.