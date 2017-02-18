Interfor Corp to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Interfor Corp in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Interfor Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.75 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on Interfor Corp from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Shares of Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) opened at 18.06 on Thursday. Interfor Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, formerly International Forest Products Limited, is a Canada-based supplier of lumber products. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers lumber products to customers in North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. The Company operates approximately five sawmills in British Columbia.

