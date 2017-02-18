IMPINJ Inc (PI) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 1,288,925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IMPINJ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $54,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $338,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The stock’s market cap is $555.14 million.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

