Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Receives $44.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) opened at 50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.21. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company earned $978.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/hub-group-inc-hubg-receives-44-29-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $24,268,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 742.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 319,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 561,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 494,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,365,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after buying an additional 129,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. The Company operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents who enter into contractual arrangements with Mode LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.