Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) opened at 166.50 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 249.75 million. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 156.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.51.

Separately, Investec started coverage on Hollywood Bowl Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/hollywood-bowl-group-plc-bowl-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-0-19-on-march-24th.html.

About Hollywood Bowl Group PLC

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.