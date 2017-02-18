Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $334,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 298,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 60.17 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/hodges-capital-management-inc-purchases-new-position-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.94 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other news, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,960,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,424 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.