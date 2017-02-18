Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives GBX 220 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on HOC. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc to GBX 265 ($3.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.31) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) opened at 274.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.52. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.59 and a 52-week high of GBX 327.60.

Hochschild Mining Plc Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

