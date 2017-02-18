Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday, January 9th.

“Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/heartland-financial-usa-inc-htlf-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) opened at 49.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Horstmann sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $386,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Cox, Jr. sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $113,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.