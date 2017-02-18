Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 55,269 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 106.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/headinvest-llc-acquires-shares-of-55269-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Vetr raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.