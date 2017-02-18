Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 489.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,338,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 1,111,788 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,751,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) opened at 56.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $51,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road l Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

