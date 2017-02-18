Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services plc’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) opened at 277.25 on Friday. Hargreaves Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 155.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 285.94. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 88.47 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.80.

“Hargreaves Services plc (HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on April 7th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/hargreaves-services-plc-hsp-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2-70-on-april-7th.html.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hargreaves Services plc in a research note on Wednesday.

Hargreaves Services plc Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is engaged in sourcing, producing, processing, handling and transporting carbon-based and other bulk materials throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of haulage services, waste transportation, mineral import, mining and processing, together with specialist earthworks and related activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.