H2O INNOVATION INC (HEOFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given H2O INNOVATION INC an industry rank of .hide_lte_ie6 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie7 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie8 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie9 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie10 { display:none; } HEOFF: NA – Brokerage Recommendations – Zacks.com var WIDGET_PATH_JS = ‘widget3.zacks.com’;var WIDGET3_PATH_JS = ‘widget3.zacks.com’;var PROTOCOL_JS = ‘https://’;var HTTP_PROTOCOL_JS = ‘https://’;var SITE_ROOT_PROTOCOL = ‘https://www.zacks.com/’;var STATIC_CONTENT_ROOT_JS = ‘https://staticx.zacks.com’;var STATIC_TUNER_IMAGE_ROOT = ‘https://staticx-tuner.zacks.com/images/’;var DEFAULT_HOST = ‘www.zacks.com’;var appendNumber = 4;var prependNumber = 1;var swipervar _qevents = _qevents || [];(function() {var elem = document.createElement(‘script’);elem.src = (document.location.protocol == “https:” ? “https://secure” : “http://edge”) + “.quantserve.com/quant.js”;elem.async = true;elem.type = “text/javascript”;var scpt = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];scpt.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, scpt);})();$(document).ready(function() { var currentDate = new Date(); var expirationDate = new Date(currentDate.getFullYear(), currentDate.getMonth(), currentDate.getDate()+1, 0, 0, 0); var takeover_cookieval = ( $.cookie(“takeover”) == null ) ? false : true; var display_status = $(“.takeover_overlay”).attr(“display”); if ( takeover_cookieval == false && display_status == ‘on’ ) { $.cookie(“takeover”, “1”, {expires: expirationDate}); takeover_display(true); } else{ $(‘#google_ads’).addClass(‘hide’); }}); var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; (function() { var gads = document.createElement(“script”); gads.async = true; gads.type = “text/javascript”; var useSSL = “https:” == document.location.protocol; gads.src = (useSSL ? “https:” : “http:”) + “//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js”; var node =document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node); })(); var ybotq = ybotq || []; (function() { var js = document.createElement(“script”); js.src = “//cdn.yldbt.com/js/yieldbot.intent.js”; var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(js, node); })(); ybotq.push(function () { yieldbot.pub(“003d”); // Leaderboard-top yieldbot.defineSlot(“Leaderboard-top_101”); // Lrec-top yieldbot.defineSlot(“Lrec-top_201”); // Skyscraper-LefRail yieldbot.defineSlot(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”); yieldbot.enableAsync(); yieldbot.go(); }); ybotq.push(function() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.pubads().set(“adsense_background_color”, “FFFFFF”); }); }); var slot_lookup = {}; ybotq.push(function() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { // Leaderboard-bottom googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Leaderboard-bottom”, [728,90], “Leaderboard-bottom_102”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Leaderboard-top slot_lookup[“Leaderboard-top_101”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Leaderboard-top”, [728,90], “Leaderboard-top_101”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Lrec-top slot_lookup[“Lrec-top_201”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Lrec-top”, [[336,280],[300,250]], “Lrec-top_201”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Lrec-middle googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Lrec-middle”, [336,280], “Lrec-middle_202”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Skyscraper-LefRail slot_lookup[“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Skyscraper-LefRail”, [160,600], “Skyscraper-LefRail_301”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Leaderboard-top yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Leaderboard-top_101”, slot_lookup[“Leaderboard-top_101”]); // Lrec-top yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Lrec-top_201”, slot_lookup[“Lrec-top_201”]); // Skyscraper-LefRail yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”, slot_lookup[“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”]); googletag.pubads(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.enableServices(); }); }); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({ google_ad_client: “ca-pub-2333136737514314”, enable_page_level_ads: true }); var _price_chart_compatibility_mode = true;$(document).ready(function() { window.charts.init_charts( ‘chart_form’, ‘chart_canvas’ );});hamburger_menu(); //window.addEventListener(‘resize’, go); $(window).resize(function(){ hamburger_menu(); }); function hamburger_menu() { if( $(window).width() < 1024 ) { /*alert( $(window).width() );*/ $(".header-logos").show(); $(".user-menu_list").show(); } else { $(".header-logos").hide(); $(".user-menu_list").hide(); } } Join Sign In Member Sign In Keep Me Signed In What does "Remember Me" do? Forgot Password Create a New Account HomeStocksStocks+StocksZacks #1 RankZacks RankZacks Industry RankZacks Sector RankEquity ResearchMarketsFundsFunds+FundsMutual FundsETFsMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerTop ETFsEarningsEarnings+EarningsEarnings CalendarEarnings ReleasesEarnings ESPEarnings ESP FilterScreeningScreening+ScreeningStock ScreenerMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerPremium ScreensQuant MonitorResearch WizardFinanceFinance+Personal FinanceInsuranceInvestingMoney ManagingReal EstateRetirement PlanningTax InformationPortfolioPortfolio+My PortfolioCreate PortfolioEducationEducation+EducationStocksStyle ScoresFundsScreeningVideoPersonal TrainingServicesServices+Services OverviewZacks UltimateZacks Investor CollectionZacks PremiumZacks ConfidentialBlack Box TraderCounterstrikeETF InvestorGame ChangersHome Run InvestorIncome InvestorInsider TraderLarge-Cap TraderMomentum TraderMethod for TradingOptions TraderReitmeister TraderResearch WizardShort ListStocks Under $10Surprise TraderTAZRTop 10 StocksValue Investor document.getElementById('search-q').setAttribute("autocomplete", "off"); Menu HomeStocksStocks+StocksZacks #1 RankZacks RankZacks Industry RankZacks Sector RankEquity ResearchMarketsFundsFunds+FundsMutual FundsETFsMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerTop ETFsEarningsEarnings+EarningsEarnings CalendarEarnings ReleasesEarnings ESPEarnings ESP FilterScreeningScreening+ScreeningStock ScreenerMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerPremium ScreensQuant MonitorResearch WizardFinanceFinance+Personal FinanceInsuranceInvestingMoney ManagingReal EstateRetirement PlanningTax InformationPortfolioPortfolio+My PortfolioCreate PortfolioEducationEducation+EducationStocksStyle ScoresFundsScreeningVideoPersonal TrainingServicesServices+Services OverviewZacks UltimateZacks Investor CollectionZacks PremiumZacks ConfidentialBlack Box TraderCounterstrikeETF InvestorGame ChangersHome Run InvestorIncome InvestorInsider TraderLarge-Cap TraderMomentum TraderMethod for TradingOptions TraderReitmeister TraderResearch WizardShort ListStocks Under $10Surprise TraderTAZRTop 10 StocksValue Investor Join Sign In Member Sign In Keep Me Signed In What does "Remember Me" do? Forgot Password Create a New Account Close this window Help ybotq.push(function () { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("Leaderboard-top_101"); }); }); You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division out of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type out of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.OK Cancel Back to top more close Quotes & News Quote Overview Real Time Quotes News Zacks Research *Snapshot *Analyst Report *Style Scores *Detailed Estimates Comparison to Industry Zacks Experts View More Research Zacks Scorecard--> *Broker Recommendations Full Company Report Broker Digest Report Earnings Announcements Broker Reports Insiders Earnings Transcripts Charts *Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise *Fundamental Charts Comparative Interactive Charts Price and Consensus Price & EPS Surprise 12 Month EPS Broker Recommendations Financials Financial Overview Income Statements Balance Sheet Cash flow Statements Options Option Chain Options Greek Montage Access Zacks Data Feed ybotq.push(function () { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”); }); }); $(document).ready(function(){ generatetooltip(“zacks_qtip_tooltip”) ;}); //Generate tooltip function function generatetooltip(element_class) { $(“.”+element_class).each(function() { $(this).qtip({ show: “click” , content: { text: $(“#” + $(this).attr(“rel”) ) } ,suppress : false ,overwrite: false , style: { classes: “zacks-tooltip” } , hide: { event: “click mouseout” , fixed: true , delay: 60 } , position: { my: “top center” } }); }); } QUOTE_FEED_PATH = ‘quote-feed.zacks.com’; TICKER_JS_VAR = ‘HEOFF’; H2O Innovation Inc. (HEOFF) (Delayed Data from OTC) window.page_id=’quote’; Add to portfolio Trades from $3 $1.37 USD 1.37 500 -0.00 (-0.23%) Updated Feb 16, 2017 11:32 AM ET Volume: 500 Open: $1.37 Prior Close: $1.37 Zacks Rank [?]: Style Scores [?]: Research Report [?]: –> Value: D | Growth: F | Momentum: A | VGM: F View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys–> The Zacks Scorecard is a complimentary set out of indicators to use alongside the Zacks Rank. It allows the investor to better focus on the stocks that are the best fit for his or her personal investment style. We produce five unique ratings, including the Zacks Style Score, which combines the individual style scores into 1 rating: Zacks Style Score A based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H2O INNOVATION INC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/h2o-innovation-inc-heoff-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) opened at 1.3678 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $54.91 million. H2O INNOVATION INC has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H2O INNOVATION INC (HEOFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H2O INNOVATION INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O INNOVATION INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.