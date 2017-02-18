H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

“H2O Innovation Inc (HEO) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/h2o-innovation-inc-heo-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-02-per-share-beacon-securities-forecasts.html.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc is engaged in providing integrated technological water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and mining end users. The Company is also engaged in delivering drinking water and process water production, and wastewater treatment systems, including related services.

