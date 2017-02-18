Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

“Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/gulfport-energy-corporation-gpor-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-21-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 19.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.09 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 816.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

“Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/gulfport-energy-corporation-gpor-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-21-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation (Gulfport) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company has an oil and natural gas portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development and exploratory drilling opportunities on conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.